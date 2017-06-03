Mac Mini 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Will Apple Launch a New Mac Mini at WWDC 2017?

During this year's Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple will focus heavily on its hardware. One particular Apple device that has yet to receive some love is the Mac mini. Will the Cupertino tech giant unveil a new installment at the convention?

It has been a while since Apple upgraded its Mac Mini. The company decided to skip development in 2015 as well as in 2016. But this year, tech junkies might be getting a new product. However, it might not be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC.

Macworld believes that Apple is gearing up for a new Mac Mini and and the company will most likely keep mum about its details during the convention. The publication suggests that the next-generation device might be launched at another Apple event, which is slated to take place later this year, probably in September or October.

The last time Apple unveiled a Mac Mini was in October 2014. Hence, it does not come as a surprise that rumors about its discontinuation are circulating. Apart from the Mac Mini, other gadget lines are rumored to be on the verge of termination. The MacBook Air is said to be one of those devices.

The company's event during the fall is usually when they announce a new installment of the iPhone.

The WWDC 2017 will begin on Monday, June 5, and end on Friday, June 9. The conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

On day 1 of WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick off the event with his keynote speech. He is expected to announce the key points of this year's convention.

Cook's two-hour presentation starts at 10 a.m. PST. For those who cannot attend the event, the presentation will have a livestream broadcast on the WWDC iOS app.

More updates should roll out during Apple's WWDC 2017 next week.