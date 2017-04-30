MacBook Air 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Will There Be Another Refresh From This Product Line?

Apple has been quiet about its plans for the MacBook Air product line, which makes its fans question if they are ever going to see another major refresh.

REUTERS/Shannon StapletonThe MacBook Air is displayed at the Apple Store in New York February 1, 2008.

Recently, Best Buy temporarily marked down the price of the latest 13-inch MacBook Air model by $200, and reports were quick to take it as a possible hint that an announcement for a new MacBook Air laptop might be right around the corner.

According to reports, the price of the standard 13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop with 128 GB hard drive capacity and 8 GB random access memory was cut down to $799 from the original cost of $999. Unfortunately, for those who have not heard about it earlier, the discount offer is no longer available on the Best Buy product page.

There have been more failed speculations previously that have disappointed several MacBook Air fans.

Back in October 2016, Apple held an event to launch new laptop products. Many were crossing their fingers that a major refresh for the MacBook Air lineup was also in order. However, the attention that the MacBook Air got was rather underwhelming.

The entire event was focused on launching a new series of MacBook Pro laptops that have the highly anticipated Touch Bar feature. And apart from an upgrade to the RAM specs of MacBook Air, nothing was given to the product line.

Apple also launched a spring event where many were, once again, disappointed not to hear anything about the MacBook Air laptops. Instead, Apple upgraded the MacBook Pro 2016, iPhone SE, and the red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Many remain hopeful that in the upcoming events Apple is expected to organize for the rest of 2017, they will get to see more of the MacBook Air. With the lack of any mention or significant upgrade, it is understandable why people are starting to speculate that Apple is slowly pulling the product line off the shelves.

Meanwhile, there remains some speculations on what to see on the MacBook Air 2017 such as a Retina display, retaining the Intel Kaby Lake chips, and hopefully additional USB Type-C ports.