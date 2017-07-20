MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs and Features: New Laptops Launched During WWDC Come With Newest Intel CPU

Apple A promo image of the MacBook Pro, as featured in its product page in Apple's official website.

Apple has just announced the new MacBook Pro during their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, which started June 5, and the new laptop now boasts the latest Intel Kaby Lake processors, an upgrade from the Skylake chips of the older model.

This refresh came sooner than expected when the new MacBook Pro 2017 model was announced in WWDC just a bit over a month ago. The reveal came merely eight months after the release of the 2016 MacBook Pro with the new Touch Bar in October last year.

The new MacBook improves on the older model, swapping out the sixth generation Intel Skylake processor for the newest, seventh generation Kaby Lake chips. The update bumps the 15-inch MacBook Pro up by 300 MHz and up to 4.1 GHz with turbo, according to CNET.

The quick update to the MacBook Pro line also brought in pricing changes. Compared to the MacBook Pro 2016 13-inch model, which started out at $1,499, the 2017 update is available at just $1,299, as noted by Macworld.

The new MacBook Pro 2017 line still has the same 13-inch and 15-inch models, with prices ranging from $1,299 for the entry-level 13-inch model, up to $2,799 for the top-end 15-inch model with the Touch Bar.

The specs for the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 range from the lowest end variant equipped with a 2.3 GHz Kaby Lake i5 dual-core chip with 8 GB of memory, 128 GB of storage and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640; to the top end Touch Bar variant with its 3.1 GHz Kaby Lake chip, 8 GB of memory, 512 GB of storage and the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, which costs $1,999.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch model starts out with a variant equipped with a 2.2 GHz Broadwell i7 quad-core processor, the only non-Kaby Lake option in the laptop line. It also comes with 16 GB of memory, 256 GB of storage and Intel Iris Pro Graphics for $1,999.

The model tops out with a variant which has a 2.9 GHz Kaby Lake i7 quad-core chip, 16 GB of memory, 512 GB of storage, an AMD Radeon Pro 560 graphics card and the Touch Bar for $2,799.