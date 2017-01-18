MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs News: New Laptop to be Released in Late 2017 With 32 GB RAM?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Not long after the release of the MacBook Pro 2016, Apple will reportedly release a product upgrade before the year ends. The refresh will primarily feature larger random access memory (RAM) with 32 GB.

Reuters/Robert Galbraith KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that Apple will release a product upgrade for the MacBook Pro later this year.

According to a recent report from Apple Insider, the Cupertino-based company is going to heed to the request of professional users to beef up the RAM department of MacBook Pro. The report also mentioned that the 32 GB RAM is "potentially desktop class."

On the other hand, the 12-inch standard MacBook is also reportedly going to benefit from a product refresh and level up its RAM to 16 GB compared to its introductory 8 GB RAM.

The report came from an obtained note to investors by reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In Kuo's note, he greatly expects that Apple will focus on internal component updates and on the adoption of Intel's Kaby Lake architecture.

The 32 GB RAM is expected to arrive in the 15-inch MacBook Pro and is expected to be manufactured by the fourth quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, Kuo speculated that Apple will start producing new units of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops by the third quarter of 2017.

Apple Insider recalled that the MacBook maker received negative feedback for designing the Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro models with only 16 GB RAM. In their defense, Apple explained that it was done to maximize the laptops' battery life.

The report also mentioned that Kuo believes Apple will start reproducing the 12-inch MacBook in the second quarter of 2017. It is expected to sport the basic design as seen in the 2015 release but with bigger RAM and a newer Intel processor class.

It can be recalled that the MacBook Pro 2016 did not start well with the highly-regarded consumer product rating organization Consumer Reports. The laptops initially did not get the organization's coveted recommendation due to a software-related issue that caused its batteries to perform with inconsistencies.

However, after a software update release earlier this month, Consumer Reports re-evaluated the MacBook Pro line and revealed that it finally performed with consistent battery life and gave the laptops its recommendation.

After the re-evaluation, the standard MacBook Pro 13-inch recorded an average of 18.75 hours battery life. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar lasted for an average of 15.75 hours. The 15-inch MacBook Pro recorded an average of 17.25 hours of battery life.