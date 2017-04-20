MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Laptop to Feature Longer Battery Life, Bigger Memory

In an attempt to undo the fiasco of its previous release, Apple is packing the upcoming MacBook Pro 2017 with high-end specs and features. The device will reportedly feature longer battery life and will come with 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

Facebook/apple Promotional photo for Apple's MacBook Pro 2016

According to reports, the MacBook Pro 2016 disappointed tech enthusiasts when it was launched last year as it came with poor specs and battery life as well as limited options for upgrading. Its mediocre features explain why orders for the older yet revamped versions of MacBook Pro shot up shortly after the launch of the 2016 model.

This year, rumor has it that the tech giant plans on giving last year's model a major revamp through the release of the MacBook Pro 2017. The upcoming device is said to come with not just better battery life and bigger internal memory but also Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processor.

For Apple users who are after the appearance of their MacBook Pro, the 2017 model is rumored to be available in a gold variant. If the rumors are true, then the MacBook Pro 2017 is a perfect match for Apple's gold iPhones.

Aside from its physical appearance, another notable feature of the device is its great functionality. The MacBook Pro 2017 is said to include several features that make it a highly valuable tool for industry professionals. One of those features is a system that allows users to create content, resembling Cintiq's Wacom display. Apple is bringing the same experience to this year's device, especially since the Cintiq pens and touchscreen display have been a favorite of professionals worldwide.

Another feature that makes the MacBook Pro 2017 useful to professionals is its ability to connect with the iPad Pro. With the new device, users who own an iPad Pro can maximize the functionality of their tablets.

Since Apple has not yet made any official announcement on the MacBook Pro 2017, tech enthusiasts should wait for further announcements about the product.