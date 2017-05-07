MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Upgraded Laptop Rumored to Be Released in October; RAM to Be Set at 32GB Max?

Tech enthusiasts who are expecting major changes in the MacBook Pro 2017 may end up being disappointed when Apple's rumored laptop upgrade drops in the yet unforeseeable future.

Reuters/Stephen LamThe new Macbook Pro is pictured during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2012 in San Francisco, California June 11, 2012.

Latest speculations about the MacBook Pro 2017 suggest that the laptop's RAM capacity may only be increased to a maximum of 32 GB — an improvement that more discerning Apple fans may still find disappointing. Moreover, this particular speculation seemed to have already been clarified by Phil Schiller, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, when he reportedly said that the 2017 upgrade may not necessarily feature higher RAM capacities.

As for the processor, rumor has it that the MacBook Pro 2017 may come with Intel's Kaby Lake chipset, which may, in turn, place the upcoming laptop's RAM capacity at 16 GB max, owing to the manufacturer's restrictions. However, things could be different if the Cupertino-based tech company opts for the upcoming Intel Cannonlake processors, which will then allow for a higher RAM capacity limit.

Meanwhile, other speculations say that the MacBook Pro 2017 may do away with physical keys on its keyboard so that it can feature a system supported by the Apple Pencil stylus instead. For its part, the Apple Pencil is also expected to undergo some major upgrades that will allow for better drawing and writing.

The upgraded MacBook Pro is also expected to be thinner and sleeker than its predecessors, and it may even come in a new gold-colored variant. There are also talks that the rumored laptop may come with a large-sized battery that will allow for longer usage hours.

Although Apple is scheduled to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the rumor mill expects the MacBook Pro 2017 to arrive at a later date, most probably in October. The 16 GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at around $1,200.