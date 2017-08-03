Macklemore Car Crash Latest News: Rapper Gets Involved in a Collision With Drunk Driver

Singer-rapper Macklemore, also known as Benjamin Haggerty, was involved in a head-on collision on Whidbey Island on June 28, Friday, reports belatedly revealed.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Macklemore was recently involved in a car crash in Seattle.

TMZ reported that Macklemore was driving his 2016 Mercedes when he was hit by another car at around 11 p.m. on Friday night. The driver of the other vehicle was coming around a bend when he crossed into Macklemore's lane and struck the rapper's car. The said driver, who was using a Chevy pickup truck, reportedly admitted to the police that he had a drink beforehand.

The driver, who was said to be 24 years old, was not wearing his seatbelt during the collision and was thus heavily injured. He was taken to the hospital to undergo some tests. There, he was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"He was arrested on suspicion of DUI," a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol told ET Canada. Charges are expected to be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

Macklemore had two passengers in his car. All of them were unharmed, although one passenger suffered a cut on the head.

Although Macklemore has not made a public statement on the matter, he has since been active on his social media accounts, indicating that he's doing well.

Meanwhile, Macklemore will headline an anti-violence festival called "The Get IN It Music Fest" at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago this fall. Joining Macklemore are Ryan Lewis, Fifth Harmony, Prince Royce, Lupe Fiasco, DNCE, and more.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Get IN Chicago, a non-profit organization that aims to prevent violence among the youth in Chicago, NBC News reported. Tickets for the event range from $35-$150.

Seattle-born Macklemore is best known for his 2012 breakout hit "Thrift Shop." The Grammy-winning rapper recently released "Glorious," the first single from his upcoming solo album.