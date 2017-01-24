'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Jay Deals with Problems at Home

Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) will experience one of his worst days at home and in work in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryJay is overworked in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "The Beautiful Game," the synopsis reveals that Elizabeth's (Téa Leoni) policy advisor will struggle with marital problems. His wife is tired of understanding why he spends so much time at work and not with his family. Jay has recently been busy working on the peace treaty between Iran and Israel, and it is almost a miracle that the United States is very close to pulling it off.

However, just when the Americans think they can finally rest, disaster strikes that may destroy everything they have worked on for months. During a symbolic Iran-Israel soccer game, an influential rabbi is murdered.

The repercussions of the event is quickly felt. The peace talks between the two countries is on the verge of a collapse. Elizabeth and her entire team must think of countermeasures to prevent a political catastrophe. This means more overtime work for Jay. Although he wants to make amends to his wife, his hands are tied. Elizabeth will likely empathize with him, but there is very little that she can do. In a promo photo, she and Jay appear to be in a serious conversation. She must be urging him not to give up and to do his best to salvage both situations.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth will learn that she is one of the candidates for a Nobel Peace Prize. It is a huge honor for her, and after all the hard work she has done, it is good to see the others appreciating her efforts to make the world a better place. Elsewhere, Daisy (Patina Miller) is set to meet someone worthy of her attention. She will reportedly make a connection with a new colleague named Kevin Park (Justin Baldoni). Is it time for Elizabeth's press coordinator to have a new boyfriend?

"Madam Secretary" season 3 episode 13 will air Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.