'Madam Secretary' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Will Jay Quit His Job?

Jay's (Sebastian Arcelus) marriage is going down the drain in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

The CBS series is currently on a brief hiatus. According to CarterMatt, the next episode is scheduled to air on Feb. 26. This is reportedly a strategic move of the network during the Super Bowl season. Fans of the show will have to wait a little longer to see what will happen to Elizabeth's (Téa Leoni) nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize. She and her team once again proved that they were pillars of world peace by securing the treaty between Iran and Israel. It remains to be seen if Elizabeth will get the award, but for her, being nominated is honor enough.

Meanwhile, the secretary of state is concerned for her policy advisor. Jay and his wife, Abby (Stephanie J. Block), will continue to fight over his priorities. Last episode, Abby complained that Jay does not have time for his family. She said Jay is always preoccupied with his work that he often forgets he has a wife and a daughter. Jay knows his wife is right, but he cannot seem to balance his time properly. Work at the state department has always been hectic. He loves his job and enjoys the many challenges that come with it. Is he willing to give it all up for his family's sake?

Elizabeth will not want to lose Jay in her team. She values his work and his loyalty. If Jay needs some time off to be with his wife and kid, she will gladly authorize it. He does not need to resign.

Elsewhere, the viewers are getting curious to see if Daisy (Patina Miller) and Kevin (Justin Baldoni) will start dating. The press coordinator has shown a lot of interest in her new colleague and it looks like the feeling is mutual. Will Daisy have a new boyfriend soon?

"Madam Secretary" season 3 episode 14 will air Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.