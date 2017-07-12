'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Dmitri to Fall In Love With Stevie?

Facebook/MadamSecretary Stevie may fall in love in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

Henry (Tim Daly) may be seeing his Russian operative Dmitri Petrov (Chris Petrovski) more often than he expects in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, there is a chance Henry's professional and personal worlds will collide as his young friend Dmitri becomes involved with his eldest child, Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood). When the two met last season, fans were quick to note the attraction between them. Henry's reaction to Dmitri and Stevie shaking hands was also interesting. It looked like he was already expecting them to fall in love and be a modern day Romeo and Juliet. Will Henry be okay with a potential romance between the two youngsters?

Dmitri's return on the CBS series was previously hinted at by Daly. In his May interview with TVLine, the actor teased that the Russian operative would play a major role in the new installment. Henry and Dmitri's friendship was one of the focuses in the past seasons. Elizabeth's (Tea Leoni) husband moved heaven and earth to help the young man get his sister out of Russia. For a time, viewers thought Dmitri died when one of his assignments went horribly wrong. As the new storyline includes the unrest of Russia, Dmitri's expertise is expected to be tapped once again by the Americans.

"He's doing a lot better. I'm not sure how much I'm allowed to say, but f*** it, I'll just say it: He's coming back into the fold. It's this weird thing where the intelligence community now has a need for him, and Henry finds a way to bring him back in. Of course, he's been working at a TV repair store or as a cable guy, so he's more than happy to return to at least part of what his whole life was, because he has some expertise on the Russians," Daly said.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to start airing on Oct. 8.