'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Elizabeth to Handle More NATO Emergencies

Facebook/MadamSecretaryElizabeth will handle more international emergencies in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, the next installment of the CBS series will probably feature more storylines regarding NATO.

Previously, the Americans had a tough time convincing France to support the other countries and to stop Russia from taking over Bulgaria. The French's tenacity to remain uninvolved threatened to crush the organization's vey existence.

Fortunately, with Henry (Tim Daly) and the Special Activities Division's assistance, they prevented a potential war.

Henry officially joined the team last season, and this paved the way for his reunion with former operative Dmitri Petrov (Chris Petrovski). The young Russian was once again an integral part of the mission. The two share a close connection and have come to trust each other. Henry even helped the younger man save his sister in the past.

Daly previously hinted to TVLine that Dmitri would continue to be tapped when the SAD's future projects involve the Russians.

"He's coming back into the fold. It's this weird thing where the intelligence community now has a need for him, and Henry finds a way to bring him back in. Of course, he's been working at a TV repair store or as a cable guy, so he's more than happy to return to at least part of what his whole life was, because he has some expertise on the Russians," Daly said.

Meanwhile, spoilers predict that Henry's new job will take its toll on his family. Now that he is once again deep in the intelligence community, his wife is worried about his safety. Last time, he was even sent to Israel to track down a doomsday bomb. Elizabeth learned about his assignment at the last minute. Henry did not want to tell her because he knew she would not like it.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to return on Oct. 8.