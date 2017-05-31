'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Henry's Work With SAD to Affect His Marriage

Henry's (Tim Daly) job with the Special Activities Division may cause problems in his family life in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryHenry and Elizabeth's marriage may be tested in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, the next installment of the CBS series will probably premiere late September or early October. Fans of the show must note that instead of the usual schedule, "Madam Secretary" will be airing an hour later at 10 p.m. EDT on Sunday nights.

The last season ended with a nice get-together of the McCord family, with Henry and Elizabeth (Tea Leoni) back with their kids after a tiring but successful mission.

Daly recently talked to TVLine about his character's new job in the series. Henry officially joined SAD and his team helped the State Department handle the Russian emergency last time. Elizabeth was furious with her husband for not informing her about his promotion. She just learned about it while in an important meeting with the President and his aides. Henry told his wife that he did not want to make her worry, considering that his job would once again send him to dangerous places in and outside the United States.

As much as she trusts Henry, Elizabeth does not want to see him leave for hazardous missions. She had a hard time accepting the nature of his job in the intelligence community and it is likely that the married couple will face several domestic disputes about his work in the new season.

Meanwhile, Daly said he has not been informed about the upcoming storyline yet. He admitted, though, that he frequently talks to the writers with regards to how he wants to portray Henry.

"Because he's a patriotic guy, he's a guy of faith, he wants to help his country, and yet he's cool and he's also someone who doesn't see things in black and white, and he pays an emotional price whenever he has to do something that's dubious. That's what I always push towards, and they're very good at it," Daly told TVLine.