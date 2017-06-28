'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: What's Next for Daisy?

Daisy (Patina Miller) needs to be strong for her and her baby's sake in the upcoming season of "Madam Secretary."

Facebook/MadamSecretaryDaisy will be okay in the next season of "Madam Secretary."

In the show's last installment, it was revealed that Elizabeth's (Téa Leoni) press coordinator was pregnant. The father of her child was the late Joseph Garcia (Justin Baldoni), aka Kevin, the CIA operative who died while on a covert mission in the State Department. Daisy and Joseph had a brief fling before his identity was revealed. She took it hard because she had wanted the relationship to work. Her condition was discovered several weeks after Joseph's revelation, and Daisy's colleagues expressed their support for her pregnancy. Elizabeth, in particular, assured the expecting mother that she can come to them for help.

Although Daisy is a strong woman, a pregnancy is something she has not experienced before. The fact that the baby's father is dead will have a huge effect on her emotional stability. She needs all the help she can get to face the hurdles coming her way.

The State Department seems to be a bad place for romance. Aside from Daisy's situation, another one of her friends is quite unlucky with love. Jay (Sebastian Arcelus) is expected to encounter more complications concerning his wife, Abby (Stephanie J. Block). She wants a divorce since she has had enough of his preoccupation with work and his lack of time for his family.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth will have her own share of struggles. Spoilers indicate that she and President Dalton (Keith Carradine) will not see eye to eye on things as they usually do. The secretary of state's problems will stem from the fact that she does not like her husband, Henry (Tim Daly), going on dangerous missions overseas due to his work with the Special Activities Division. Last time, Henry was sent to Jerusalem on a suicide assignment to track down a doomsday bomb.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 is scheduled to return on Oct. 8.