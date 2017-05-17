'Madden 18' Release Date, News: EA Announced New Gameplay Features; Tom Brady on the Cover

Electronic Arts Sports has recently announced the release of "Madden NFL 18" along with its new gameplay features and confirmed that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the featured athlete on the game's cover.

YouTube/EA SPORTSA still from the first trailer of "Madden NFL 18" featuring the Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady.

EA Sports publishes the "Madden NFL" video game — the licensed franchise that simulates the National Football League (actual teams and players) and was named after the Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden.

Since Brady, the Super Bowl LI MVP, is going to be on the video game's cover this year, EA Sports has also announced that they are launching the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Edition. G.O.A.T. is one of the monickers given to the multi-awarded athlete.

According to the official website for "Madden NFL 18," the G.O.A.T. Edition will allow players to build their virtual football team on day one with the following perks: "one of five Elite G.O.A.T. players, an Elite player from your favorite NFL team, 12 Squad Packs, 2500 contracts and one uniform pack in Madden NFL 18 Ultimate Team."

"Madden NFL 18" is also the first title in the franchise to be created with the Frostbite Engine, which EA Sports has already used for "FIFA 17." EA Sports promised that the Frostbite Engine will make the "Madden NFL 18" their "most photo-realistic game to date."

EA Sports has also teased several new gameplay features such as the Play Now Live which will let "Madden NFL 18" gamers play simulated matches based on the real-life, latest teams' and players' statistics once the regular season starts and all the way until the next Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, developers obviously want to give the players of "Madden NFL 18" more control over their desired playing style as EA Sports also promised that the upcoming game lets players select "three new and unique play-styles."

In previous titles, the ball can only be passed to whoever has an opening. With the upcoming game, EA Sports promised that it will not be the case anymore as another first is happening in "Madden NFL 18" as it allows players to freely choose a teammate to whom they will pass the ball.

While EA Sports will introduce several new gameplay features, they are also maintaining the ones that fans have grown to love. Players can still play the Franchise Mode and build the Ultimate Team where players can virtually create and manage their team based on their preferences.

"Madden NFL 18" is slated to be released on Friday, Aug. 25. Meanwhile, those who will purchase the G.O.A.T. Edition can access the game three days earlier.