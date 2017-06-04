'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Mason to Deal With Administrative Problems?

Newly appointed Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts), may be accused of favoritism in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

Facebook/MajorCrimesTNTMason learns some of the setbacks of being the boss in the next season of "Major Crimes."

According to spoilers, a new member will be added to Sharon Raydor's (Mary McDonnell) squad. Detective Camila Paige (Jessica Meraz) previously worked at Missing Persons and Criminal Intelligence before her transfer to Major Crimes. During her years in the Los Angeles police department, she became close to Lt. Provenza (G.W. Bailey). Another interesting detail about the character is that she is said to be a favorite of Mason's.

Paige's addition in the unit will likely be received with a mixture of welcome and reservation, especially when it becomes known that she is friendly with the boss. Mason may have even used his clout to arrange her transfer. Paige will have to exert effort to assure her new colleagues that she has been hired based on her skills and not because of her connections. Provenza, being an old friend, will likely help her get to know the others better.

Speaking of the lieutenant, fans of the series are wondering if he will get promoted as captain, now that Mason has changed Raydor's rank as commander. Previously, Provenza told her he wanted to retire. In an interview with Parade, Bailey said he still does not know what would happen to his character.

"I don't know what the future holds, I really don't. I know that [creator/executive producer] James [Duff] and the writing staff, they create this stuff. So they create these things to create drama and to create conflict between us, and do I know where it's going? No, I have no idea. I know that I don't retire right away because I have a contract for 13 episodes. That's how I know. Now they may pay me off and retire me, and that's fine," Bailey said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air later this year.