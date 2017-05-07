'Major Crimes' Season 6 Spoilers: Rusty and Gus to Split Up

Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) and Gus (Rene Rosado) may be calling it quits in the upcoming season of "Major Crimes."

Fans of the series are convinced that the couple will break up soon after Rusty refused to follow his boyfriend to Napa Valley. The finale ended with them agreeing to a long distance relationship. Rusty wanted to graduate in UCLA at the end of the year. Gus, on the other hand, wanted him to transfer schools and live with him. He even chose a university where Rusty could continue his studies.

At the end of the episode, Rusty said it was better for them to take a break and communicate through phone or email. Gus has a new job he should focus on, while Rusty is determined to present a diploma to his adoptive mother, Sharon (Mary McDonnell). Speculations claim that the separation is only a foreshadowing of what is to come. The split-up has reportedly been a long time coming after Gus proved to be too controlling for the other boy.

A lot has happened in the season 5 finale. A new Assistant Chief of Special Operations was chosen. Leo Mason (Leonard Roberts) took over Taylor's (Robert Gossett) former position, beating Sharon and Winnie (Camryn Manheim). Meanwhile, an explosion took place in the murder room. The episode ended in a cliffhanger, with a promise that an important character might have died in the blast.

Series creator James Duff spoke to TVLine about the preparations they made for the huge shocker. According to him, they spent a lot of time planning the set to make it look authentic.

"Yeah, it was designed to make you feel a little verklempt. Even though Mike Robbin, who directed the episode and has been my producing partner the entire 200 episodes, begged me to come over and look at the murder room after it had been trashed, I couldn't do it. It took me until after everybody had gone and we had stopped filming to go over and walk through the rubble — partially because I wanted to see it on film and see how I felt, before I saw it in reality," Duff said.

"Major Crimes" season 6 is rumored to air in June.