Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 News: Debris Recovered in Seychelles Not From Missing Plane

The debris found in Seychelles is not from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. This is according to Malaysian authorities who, after more than three years of investigation, are still unable to find answers regarding the aircraft's fate.

Reuters/Samsul Said A woman writes a message on a dedication board for the victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 airliner and the missing Flight MH370, in Subang Jaya outside Kuala Lumpur, July 23, 2014.

Director general of civil aviation, Azharuddin Abdul, said in a statement on Friday, July 14, that investigators have analyzed photographs of the debris. They have confirmed that the material was neither from a Boeing 777 or a Rolls Royce engine, the type that was used on the plane.

The debris washed up on the island of Seychelles on Tuesday, July 11. The island's government quickly contacted Malaysian authorities on the chance the materials were from the missing aircraft.

So far, 27 pieces of debris were recovered from the Indian Ocean after almost three years of searching. Among these, however, only three have been confirmed to be from MH370.

Malaysia, China and Australia suspended the search in the Southern Indian Ocean in January after failing to find any trace of the missing plane. But following this recent discovery, Malaysia announced that it will once again resume its search for debris along the African coast.

The aircraft disappeared on March 8, 2014, during its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. It reportedly veered off course before losing all radar communication.

All 239 people on board have been presumed dead with no bodies being recovered. Even after several years of frantic search and investigation, authorities have yet to provide answers to the dismay of the victims' families.

To this day, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 still remains one of the greatest aviation mysteries of the 21st century. The plane is believed to have been lost to the waves. As for the reason why, however, there is no one who can say for sure.