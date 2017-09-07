'Maleficent 2' Release Date, Cast News: Angelina Jolie to Reprise Her Role as the Popular Disney Villain

Disney official website Many are hoping that Angelina Jolie reprises her role as Maleficent once more in the sequel.

If there is one reason why fans would like the movie "Maleficent" to have a sequel, it is because of Angelina Jolie's effective portrayal of the titular character in the first film. Luckily for those waiting, it was confirmed that "Maleficent 2" was already in the works and that Jolie would be back to reprise her role as the popular Disney character.

Although fans have long expected Jolie to be back as Maleficent in the sequel, it was only several days ago that the actress confirmed her involvement in the film. In a recent interview, she shared that she would still be part of the upcoming movie and that she would enter production soon.

"I am now the breadwinner for the family so it's time," said Jolie in an interview with Deadline. The actress, who was previously rumored to star in Universal's "Bride of Frankenstein" instead of "Maleficent 2," also teased that the upcoming sequel would be a "strong" one. "We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel," she said.

The first "Maleficent" movie that opened in theaters in 2014 was Jolie's highest grossing one to date and gave an alternate depiction of the hated villain from "Sleeping Beauty." The original film offered a backstory to the titular character and showed the world that she was not as evil as everybody thought she was. In the movie, it was revealed that she used to be a kind-hearted fairy but was eventually filled with hatred after someone betrayed her and stole her wings.

Since starring in "Maleficent," Jolie has not had any major live-action roles in movies, except for when she reprised her voice role as Tigress in "Kung Fu Panda 3." For the past several months, the media has been focused on her personal life as it followed her split from long-time partner Brad Pitt.