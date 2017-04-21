Mama June Shannon Weight Loss News: 'Honey Boo Boo' Star Loses Whopping 300 Pounds

Mama June — real name June Shannon — star of the U.S. reality TV show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" has lost a whopping 300 pounds since she appeared on the controversial series that focused on her daughter Alana's child pageant career.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri TV personality June Shannon from the show "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" arrives at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in October 2014.

Now, the mother-of-four who previously weighed 460 pounds has shrunk from a U.S. size 24 to a size 4. The reality TV show "Mama June: From Not to Hot" chronicled her incredible weight-loss journey.

Aside from losing weight, Mama June also underwent surgery for the removal of excess skin on her neck as a result of her slimming down, which she previously referred to as her "turkey neck."

The 37-year-old had a gastric band fitted back in 2015, after which she managed to significantly shed some of her weight. She then enlisted the assistance of a personal trainer to help continue her slimming journey.

The reality star found the motivation to lose weight when she found out that her ex-husband Sugar Bear was getting remarried.

"Just 11 months ago, I weighed 352 pounds and I never thought this weight loss would be possible," Mama June said on the show.

"It's been a long road through all these three surgeries, struggling with my emotional eating, these intense workouts, a dress I thought I would never be able to fit into, dealing with my ex's fiancée/soon-to-be Alana's stepmom, and all the while I'm trying to stay healthy and good for my kids," she explained.

Talk show host Wendy Williams recently revealed that she has spoken with Mama June about her recent weight loss.

Speaking to E! News, Williams said, "I am 50-50 with Mama June and I told her that behind the scenes. I said Mama June, please work really hard to keep the weight off."

"But she's also got Honey Boo Boo who is a child growing up. She wants normal food," she added.

While Wendy hopes to see Mama June succeed in maintaining her current weight as well as staying healthy, she also mentioned that the reality star's approach to food needs to change drastically.