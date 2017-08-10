Man Found Nailed to a Tree in New Mexico, USA; Video of His Rescue Released

A man was found nailed to a tree in the woods of Bosque, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Footage of his rescue by first responders was recently released to the media, showing how he was saved from his ordeal.

Wikimedia Commons/Asaavedra32 Sunset over the Rio Grande Bosque in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A city worker found Jose Duran nailed to a tree in the middle of the woods.

Months ago, a city worker found Jose Duran, with both his hands nailed to a tree, after he heard the man yelling for help from the middle of the Bosque woods back in May. He was found about a quarter of a mile off a trail near Central and Tingley, according to KRQE News 13.

"I come out here quite regularly, two to three times a week," said Richard Rubio, the officer who found Duran at the scene at around 8:30 morning on May 1st. Rubio was part of a crew at the Albuquerque cleanup site when he heard cries for help.

"He kept yelling, 'Help. Help,' and so I came and I saw him and I kind of freaked out because I didn't know if there was any other guys around," the city worker later told the police.

An officer found Duran still conscious and in a lot of pain, with both his hands nailed to the tree similar to a crucifix. The former immediately called for emergency response.

While Duran initially refused to give details on why someone would nail him to a tree, he eventually told his story to the media. "I'm scared because... nobody believes me," he said as he recounted his story to a local news outlet.

He told KRQE News that two unidentified men took him by gunpoint and led him to the area, and forcefully nailed his hands to a tree. He claims the assault on him could be related to a real estate transaction gone wrong.

The video below shows the area where Duran was rescued after being found nailed to a tree back in May.