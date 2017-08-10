Man Who Drank Urine to Survive Prayed for Help to Come in Arizona Desert

A man who found himself stranded in the Arizona desert for two days turned to prayer and drinking his own pee as a last resort to pull through an ordeal in the desert mountains.

Wikimedia Commons/Highqueue View of the Sonoran Desert approx. 30 miles west of Maricopa, Arizona.

Mick Ohman, who recently moved to Phoenix from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the adventurous sort who would drive 80 miles to visit Crown King, an almost deserted town in the middle of the Bradshaw Mountains, on July 27.

After a lunch and a view of the mountain scenery, Ohman was ready to head back. He took a detour, hoping to see a beautiful sunset over the desert, when his Honda CRV started to leak fluid, as he shared with People.

An hour later in his return trip, his vehicle finally broke down, leaving him stranded in the extreme dryness and heat of the Arizona desert, miles from civilization. His meager supply of crackers and beer will not last him for long, as he realized right then.

"I was worried but I kept hope because I was doing a lot of praying," Ohman said, recounting how he turned to his faith in the middle of his ordeal. "I really put my faith in the Father above," he continued.

With no cellular reception and no one else in sight, he wandered the hills struggling to get a signal to call for help. Soon, his meager supply gave out, and he left his message for his family as soon as he realized. To stave off extreme thirst, he drank his own urine.

"I had to urinate, so I grabbed a cup. The urine wasn't as salty or bitter as I thought it was going to be, but the temperature is what got to me," he recalled. Eventually, he was able to find a small stream to drink from.

After almost two days, Ohman finally heard the strains of a dirt bike far away. A biker out in the Arizona wilderness, Troy Haverland, will turn out to be his savior as he picked him up for a ride to Lake Pleasant.

"The feeling was like, 'Oh, I can't believe this.' I just went into prayer right away," Ohman NBC News.