Manchester United, Barcelona Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Interested in Jordi Alba, but Deal Unlikely

Jordi Alba has had a frustrating season with Barcelona. The club failed to win the La Liga title and they also lost to Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, Barcelona's failure to win any major silverware was the least of his problems.

(Photo: Reuters/Eloy Alonso)Spain's Jordi Alba (R) congratulates David Silva after he scored the first goal in their 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Israel, March 24, 2017.

The Spanish left-back had struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team last season. To make matters worse for him, former club manager Luis Enrique decided to try out a 3–4–3 system with Alba as the odd man out in the three-man defense. Enrique would eventually switch back to their default 4–3–3 formation, but the damage has been done.

With his place in the first team under threat, Alba has admitted that he felt more comfortable playing under Spain national manager Julen Lopetegui than with his club manager. He has become unsettled at Camp Nou and his suitors have been waiting for the opportunity like this. And as expected, they came knocking this summer.

According to ESPN FC, Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Alba. However, a deal looks unlikely right now since Enrique is no longer in charge at Camp Nou.

"Manchester United hold an interest in Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba but there is an acceptance on both sides that a deal will be difficult to complete this summer, sources have told ESPN FC," Rob Dawson wrote in his report for ESPN FC.

"Sources have told ESPN FC that Alba is more settled at the Camp Nou following Ernesto Valverde's appointment as manager," he continued. "Alba is under contract until 2020. And while he would be open to a move to United if Barcelona decided he was surplus to requirements, sources said that is not the case as things stand," he added.

Even if a transfer is unlikely right now, United will probably keep Alba on their radar. And if new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde doesn't use him much next season expect the Red Devils to come calling.