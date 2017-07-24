Manchester United Transfer Rumors 2017: Red Devils Close in on £50 Million Deal for Nemanja Matić

(Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls Livepics) Chelsea's Nemanja Matić (L) in action against Tottenham's Victor Wanyama, April 22, 2017.

Football enthusiasts knew that Nemanja Matić was likely on the move after Chelsea signed Tiemoué Bakayoko from Monaco. Some of the top clubs in Europe have expressed interest in the defensive midfielder, but Manchester United appear to be the frontrunners right now.

According to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A champions Juventus have decided to pull out of the race to sign Matić, and their withdrawal has cleared the way for United to work on a deal to bring the Serbian footballer to Manchester.

Tension between the two clubs rose after the Red Devils hijacked Chelsea's move to sign Romelu Lukaku a few weeks ago, but The Sun has reported that Blues owner Roman Abramovich has intervened and he has given Matić permission to complete a £50-million move to United.

"Although relations soured between the clubs after Mourinho gazumped his old side to sign £75m Romelu Lukaku, tensions appear to have now cooled," Gary Stonehouse wrote in his report for The Sun.

"The West London outfit are happy to do business with United should they match their asking price. Abramovich gave his blessing to the move as a reward for his services in helping the club win the title twice in the last three seasons," he continued.

The report says that Matić really wants to reunite with José Mourinho despite their shaky relationship in the past. Well, the two did enjoy a lot of success together from 2013 to 2015.

According to The Sun, Italian giants Inter Milan are interested in Matić as well and they are going to negotiate with Chelsea this week. Apparently, the Blues are willing to sell him for less to a club outside the Premier League. However, United are expected to lodge an improved bid soon and they are looking to complete the deal before the end of the month.