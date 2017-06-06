Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka News: Pair Back Together?

Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey was spotted Friday night with former beau Bryan Tanaka. Are they officially back together?

REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD Singer Mariah Carey performing at the World Music Awards. (May 27, 2014)

Mariah was seen leaving Mastro's Steakhouse together with the professional dancer last Friday night. The two were holding hands and were all smiles as they left the restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The couple seemed to have coordinated their outfits on date night, as they were both wearing black ensembles. Mariah stepped out in a little black dress with a plunging neckline while the 37-year-old dancer wore pants and a V-neck sweater.

According to ET Online, the pair got back together last month after they broke up in April. They reportedly even spent a romantic Memorial Day weekend together in Napa Valley.

Late last month, the mother of two shared a flashback Friday photo on Instagram of her and her rumored beau sharing a milkshake, which has led fans to believe that they have rekindled their romance.

There have been varying reactions to the photo Maria recently posted. While some fans were curious about their relationship status, others expressed disappointment of the possible reunion. On the other hand, there are also those who shared their enthusiasm about the pair's romance.

According to a report by TMZ back in April, a source told the publication that Mariah ended the relationship for two reasons. The first was that she got sick of Bryan's spending habit which she funded. He reportedly has a penchant for luxury brands such as Gucci, Balmain, etc. And the singer picked up the bill for her boyfriend.

The other reason, according to the publication, was that Bryan gets insanely jealous of Mariah's ex-husband, former "America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon, whom she shares twins with.

Despite their cozy rendezvous, Mariah and Bryan have not officially confirmed that they have gotten back together.

More updates should arrive soon.