'Mario Kart Wii' Gameplay News: Player Discovers Unreleased Mission Mode Almost a Decade After Game's Launch

Nintendo Gameplay screenshot for "Mario Kart Wii"

About a decade after its launch, a player of "Mario Kart Wii" uncovered an unreleased campaign mission and shared it to the world.

YouTuber MrBean35000vr recently posted a video showing off the unused mission of the game that he discovered by going deeper into the game's codes.

MrBean35000vr opened his video by stating that he discovered "remnants of a mission mode" supposedly featured in the "Mario Kart Wii."

According to the YouTuber, while searching through the game's codes for screen transitions, he noticed that there were five links when the game's final product only had four game modes shown in the main menu screen, namely Grand Prix, Time Trials, VS Race, and Battle.

Ultimately, MrBean35000vr was able to load the unused game mission. While there were screens for sub-menus prepared for it, they did not have any text on them.

The gamer explaind that while showing the first sub-menu with eight options lined up on the left side, the game system is "actually trying to load a text" but they were "erased from the game disk."

He suspected that these buttons were meant to show texts of sub-level options similar to the Mission Mode on "Mario Kart DS."

Deeper into the unused Mission Mode, he also found out that some sub-levels allowed players to choose either Manual or Automatic drift mode, while others will only have one or another. Unlike the other options, the drift mode selection buttons have a moving image as well as proper labels.

The unused Mission Mode offered various objectives for players to complete while finishing race maps. In some levels, players will be required to collect coins, perform certain number of drifts at a given time, earn enough points by successfully landing red shells onto Goombas, and more.

YouTube/MrBean35000vr A YouTube viewer suggests that MrBean35000vr should release the codes to access the unused Mission Mode on "Mario Kart Wii."

While it has been about 10 years since "Mario Kart Wii's" release, a number of gamers appear to be highly interested in accessing the unused Mission Mode. One YouTube viewer even suggested that MrBean35000vr should release the code he used so others can access it too; to which he replied: "Might release the code once I've cleaned it up and ported it."