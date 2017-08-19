'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' News: Learning More About the Ingenuous Rabbid Luigi

YouTube courtesy of Ubisoft UK Rabbid Luigi inside "Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle"

"Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" features quite the interesting cast of characters, including the surprisingly strong Rabbid Luigi.

At first, Rabbid Luigi may seem like an unremarkable character, one that players may even be well-served to avoid using in the game. However, developers have noted that this is not the case.

Over on the game's official website, developers have described Rabbid Luigi as the "most ingenuous of the Rabbid heroes." Furthermore, developers also shared that he is a defensive specialist, and one in possession of skills that can help out himself and any allies in need.

One of Rabbid Luigi's skills is the Super Barrier, a move that can protect him from any of the harmful super effects that opponents will try to hit him with. Rabbid Luigi also possesses Weaken, and with this skill, he can significantly lower the attack power of his opponents, making them easier to deal with for this easily frightened character.

If Rabbid Luigi finds himself in a pinch, he can also break out his special move known as the Vamp Dash. With the Vamp Dash, Rabbid Luigi can drain some health that should help him stick around for a while longer.

Fans can check out Rabbid Luigi's different moves in the recently released trailer for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" embedded below.

This character also has some special weapons inside the game, with those being the Bworb and the Rocket. Players can use the Rocket to deal damage to large areas.

Other characters who will be featured in the game include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Rabbid Mario, Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Yoshi. These other characters also have their own special moves and weapons.

Fans can check out all the aforementioned characters and their skills as soon as "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" is officially released for the Nintendo Switch on Aug. 29.