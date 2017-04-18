Marriage And God: How The Gospel Changes Your Marriage

Pexels

The sad reality we face today is that not all marriages are firmly secured. Many couples face uncertainty, fear, doubt and even separation. What does it take to not only secure a marriage but to make it thrive and spring forth life?

The world wants you to think there are multiple ways to experience fullness in marriage. But God's Word teaches that there is only one solution to marriage and to any need for that matter - the Gospel. Only Jesus can truly bring us the marriages we so eagerly desire and need.

John 14:6 tells us: "I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." Yes, Jesus is the way to life eternal, but He is also the way to life in our marriages. How? Here are three ways Jesus and the gospel bring life and light to our marriages.

A Gospel-empowered marriage is firmly secured

The world wants you to believe that marriages are most secured in money, knowledge, training or even in each other. But there is nothing in this world that is one hundred percent foolproof. The only unshakeable, immovable and unchanging truth in this world is the truth that is Christ and who He is to us as a couple.

Ecclesiastes 4:12 tells us, "And though a man might prevail against one who is alone, two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken." We can trust in other things to secure a marriage but no security is more sure than Christ.

A Gospel-empowered marriage seeks to give, not receive

We are most satisfied in the work of God. That's why Jesus encourages us to "seek first the Kingdom of God." (Matthew 6:33) Your ultimate satisfaction is not your spouse. While there is joy found in each other, it's not enough. In all our hearts is a Jesus-shaped hole that longs to be filled.

And once we are satisfied and filled in Christ we won't have to suck our spouses dry looking for fulfillment. Why? Because we've already found it in Jesus. All we are left to do now is to give to one another out of the abundance of the joy we individually already find in Jesus.

A Gospel-empowered marriage changes our hearts and circumstances

The Gospel is power to all (Romans 1:16). One way the gospel's power manifests is in the changing and the enabling that is found through Christ's finished work. Many times we try to change our spouse, but only the Holy Spirit through the finished work of Christ can do that.

All we are left to do is to trust that God can and will change not just the internal hurts and imperfections that are in both husband and wife, but even the circumstances that challenge our marriages.