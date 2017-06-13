Married and Loving It: 3 Practical Ways to Enjoy Your Marriage with Your Spouse

Getting married is wonderful, but living the married life the way God intended us to makes it even more wonderful. Many of us are unable to enjoy our married lives because we don't live it the way we're supposed to. Would you want to enjoy life with the spouse God gave you?

Pexels

Let me help you. Here are three practical ways you can enjoy your marriage with the spouse God gave to be your partner for life.

1) Enjoy your spouse

First and foremost, every married man should enjoy his wife and vice-versa. When the husband and the wife do not enjoy each other and commit to bring joy to one another, marriage becomes a drag. Married people who enjoy people other than their respective spouses will find themselves taking the marriage relationship for granted sooner or later.

Did you know that God wants husbands and wives to learn to prioritize bringing joy to one another? Consider this command in Deuteronomy 24:5:

"When a man has taken a new wife, he shall not go out to war or be charged with any business; he is to be free at home one year, and must bring joy to his wife which he has taken."

Think about that. God wants every newly-married man to take one whole year to focus on bringing joy to his wife. That's enough time for him and her to learn to prioritize one another and enjoy each other. Perhaps, at the end of the first year the couple will have developed a strong bond that cannot be shaken.

2) Enjoy the fact that you're married

Seriously, each married person who desires to enjoy the married life must enjoy being married. In other, more understandable words, the married man or woman has to enjoy the fact that they are committed to one person exclusively, with no obligation to satisfy and please other people.

Of course I don't mean married people should never talk to others, but the married person must learn to enjoy giving him or herself fully to his or her spouse, and also enjoy receiving his or her spouse's love as well.

Think about this: you're privileged to be able to give yourself fully to your spouse, and your spouse to you. There's no other person you can have such a relationship with. Consider what the Shulamite bride says in the Song of Solomon 6:3:

"I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine..."

3) Enjoy life with your spouse

Not only should you enjoy your spouse and the fact that you're committed to each other, you should also learn to enjoy life together. Spend time jogging and running together. Go out and have a picnic, a trek, or even a short camping trip together. Laugh at the stories you share together. Have fun cooking in the kitchen and then washing the dishes together after eating. There are so many things to enjoy doing with your spouse!

Ecclesiastes 9:9 tells us,

"Enjoy life with the wife whom you love all the days of your vain life which He has given you under the sun; because that is your reward in life and in your toil because you have labored under the sun."

Life is short

Life on earth is short, and so we should learn to enjoy it in a God-pleasing way. And what better way than to love the husband or wife He has given you, and preaching the Gospel together? As a couple He specifically brought together to bring Him glory. God gave you to each other, and it's just right to serve Him together as well.