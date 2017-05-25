'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers: Tensions Rise as the Newlyweds Meet the In-Laws

The newlyweds are formally meeting their in-laws on the next episode of Lifetime's reality television series "Married at First Sight." Can their marriages survive the encounter?

YouTube/LifetimeAshley wants to have a baby. Will she be able to convince Anthony to change his mind about waiting a while on the next episode of "Married at First Sight"?

It's hard enough meeting the family of a potential life partner. What more can one expect when meeting them after a whirlwind marriage that could more or less end in divorce in about eight weeks? While the couples have been able to rise above the challenges of the early stages of married life, a meeting with the in-laws, who may have only agreed to the unorthodox circumstances of their nuptials because it was already there, may just turn out to be the final blow that shatters all of their best efforts.

Foremost of which is Nate and Sheila's marriage, which seems to have gone through all possible lows in a span of just a week. The official preview shown at the end of the previous episode showed the 25-year-old rental car manager telling his father-in-law that he expects peace in his household,

A sneak peek cited by Dailymail reveals that this statement stems from Nate's attempt to defend his wife's decision not to invite her sister's boyfriend to her wedding. The incident ultimately led to Sheila's sister not attending the ceremony at all, despite saying that she was going to be there.

"I want to give my input, but I also want to remain respectful as well. At the same token, this is my wife, and her well-being means more than anything to me," Nate says.

In his confessional, however, the distraught husband expresses his fear that a disagreement such as this may just be the thing that sends his marriage crumbling apart.

Meanwhile, Cody and Danielle's marriage may have reached a standstill as Cody describes their relationship as "not good," "not great," and "just like okay."

On the other hand, Ashley remains set on her desire to have a baby. In the previous episode, her husband Anthony said that although he'd love to be a father, he preferred to wait a while because he and his wife had just met. Will Ashley be able to change his mind after getting together with each other's family?

"Married at First Sight" season 5 episode 7, simply titled "The In-Laws," airs on Thursday, May 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.