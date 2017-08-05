Married Celebrity Christians Take Center Stage in 'Black Love' Docu-Series

(Photo: Courtesy of Omg! Publicity) DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good release their first book, "The Wait" on February 2, 2016.

Married Christian couples will be the focus of a new OWN docu-series called "Black Love."

The series will explore five celebrity marriages with the goal of answering the age old question: "What is the secret to making a marriage work?"

The couples who will appear on the OWN series include Oscar winner Viola Davis and Julius Tennon; Hollywood power couple Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin; NAACP Image Award-winner Tia Mowry-Hardrict and actor Cory Hardrict; NAACP Image Award-nominee Flex Alexander and Grammy-nominated recording artist Shanice; gospel singer Erica Campbell and music producer Warryn Campbell; and NAACP Image Award nominee Vanessa Bell Calloway and Dr. Anthony Calloway.

The series which debuts on Aug. 29 was created by Codie and Tommy Oliver, husband-and-wife filmmakers who are known for films like "1982."

"Husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver present real, honest, emotional and sometimes cringeworthy love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment as well as everyday couples," according to OWN's description of the series.

Many of the Christian couples who will be featured on the show have spoken about their God-centered unions in the past. One of those people is Viola Davis who previously revealed that she prayed for her husband.

"I asked for a husband who was emotionally available, someone who was older, someone who maybe had a family before," Davis told Essence magazine during an interview in 2013. "I like older men. Someone from the South. Someone who loves God more than he loves himself."

Franklin and Good previously wrote a book about dating, celebacy, and marriage in their book, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love. In an interview with The Christian Post the Hollywood power couple spoke about how they want their God-centered relationship to be an example and guide other people in love.

For more information about the OWN docu-series, click here.