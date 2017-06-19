'Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite' Leaks: No 'X-Men' Characters in New Roster?

"Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" could be getting some major roster changes. While this has been ongoing for quite some time, new leaks reveal who will be joining, and things look bad for fans of the "X-Men."

"Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite" launches this Sept. 19 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Recent digging done by fans has uncovered a list of characters for the upcoming game. However, it appears that the changing times have affected the roster and some mainstay characters from the "X-Men" franchise have been dropped.

The leak reveals a proliferation of characters from the Disney side of Marvel, such as Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Thor. Even villains such as Thanos and Ultron were included on the list which contains not even a single mutant.

Did the developers suddenly acquire a bias for characters that appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If that's the case then the game shouldn't be named "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" but rather "Marvel Cinematic Universe vs. Capcom" because that certainly fits the bill.

Still, the changes are far from being official and could just be the initial line-up of characters. But to drop mainstays from the "X-Men" franchise even at the beginning certainly raises some questions.

And speaking of questions, the leak also notes that the upcoming game's downloadable content will actually be on the game's disc and in its data files. This means that while players will pay to access the DLC, they are essentially paying for what they already have.

While this is by no means unethical, it certainly takes away the meaning of the word "downloadable" if the content is already there. Still it might present an opportunity for able-minded gamers to access the DLC without paying a pretty penny.

Whether or not the developers decide to drop a number of "X-Men" characters in favor of adding MCU ones is still unclear. But if they do, they better be prepared for some major backlash from fans. "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite" is set to be released on Sept. 19 for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.