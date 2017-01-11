'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Developers Reveal Why Two-Character Teams Will Replace Trios

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is expected to implement its own array of gameplay changes, not the least of which will be that players will now have to go into battle with two characters instead of three.

Capcom Unity'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' is set to be released later this year

This is a significant change for sure, and one that has been noticed right away by the fans.

Recently, developers have now begun to explain their reasoning behind this significant gameplay change.

First off, while speaking recently to EDGE, co-producer Peter Rosas indicated that the decision was made in part in order to further simplify the game, SegmentNext reported.

Elaborating further, Rosas noted that previously, players had to make numerous decisions even before they got into a battle. Rosas added that some of the third characters players chose may not have even mattered much in certain battles outside of maybe being used to execute certain moves.

The decision to go from trios to duos is also expected to make "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" a little more accessible to those who may be trying out the series for the first time.

This is not the only time that developers have talked about the decision to go from three to two.

Speaking to PlayStation last month, Capcom's Michael Evans hinted that the old three-character system was "a little bit complicated."

Now, it should be noted that while players may only have to think about who are the two best characters for them to use whenever they are about to enter a match inside "Infinite," they will still have a new decision to make related to the Infinity Stones.

Detailed in an earlier post on Capcom Unity, there are six Infinity Stones that will be present in the upcoming fighting game, and players will need to think about which one will be most helpful to them in battle.

Additional details about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" revamped gameplay system should be made available soon, and the game itself is currently slated to be released sometime during the latter part of this year.