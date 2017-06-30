Marvels 'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Spoilers: Which Old Characters Will Be Resurrected?

Some dead characters may be resurrected in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Unfortunately for Brett Dalton fans, Ward will not be part of the list.

Facebook/AgentsofShieldThe Framework may return in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

According to Comicbook Movie, Ward is one of the characters confirmed not to be returning in the new installment.

In the previous finale, when AIDA's (Mallory Jansen) Framework was destroyed, the former Hydra agent vanished. In the past, Ward was killed when the spaceship he was in exploded in space. That time, a parasitic alien had taken possession of his body, and Daisy's (Chloe Bennet) boyfriend Lincoln (Luke Mitchell) had sacrificed his life by piloting the doomed ship which he and Ward were on and taking it where it would not cause harm when it blew up.

The return of old fan favorites via the Framework has been teased by showrunner Jed Whedon to Entertainment Weekly. According to him, AIDA's alternate reality might still exist even though it was made clear that the only way Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest managed to return to reality was due to its destruction. Through the Framework, dead people will rise again. It will be interesting to see if this type of storyline will be continued in season 5, but executive producer Jeff Bell revealed they are not fond of repeating concepts.

"Everything we do is based on not wanting to repeat our selves. We're trying to tell different kinds of stories and show our characters in different situations. The last thing we want is for people to say, 'Oh, they're trotting that thing out again.' If there were a way to tell a fresh story with something else to say, I think all storytelling is on the table," Bell shared with EW.

If there is one character who some viewers wish they could see come back from the dead, it is Lincoln. He and Daisy never had the chance to say a proper goodbye to each other. She was heartbroken when he died. Daisy left S.H.I.E.L.D. and went rogue. It took a while for her to move on and accept that Lincoln was gone. If Daisy was able to reunite with Ward, the chance of seeing her with Lincoln is high.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.