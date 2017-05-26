'Marvel's Avengers: Secret War' News: Animated Marvel Series to Arrive June 17

The Disney Channel animated "Avengers" is returning to the small screen for its latest season next month and will immediately pick up from the conclusion of the events in its previous season.

Marvel"Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars" premieres on Disney XD this June 17.

According to reports, the next season of the animated "Avengers" will be called "Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars," which is slated to premiere on June 17 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. It has been learned that the series will immediately pick up from the conclusion of its previous season, "Marvel's Avengers: Ultron Revolution."

The upcoming season 4 of the animated "Avengers" will feature back-to-back episodes when it premieres on Disney XD, and will come with episode titles "Avengers No More-Part 1" and "Avengers No More-Part 2." The first episode will feature the Avengers coming to the rescue of Tony Stark/Iron Man, who is trapped in another dimension. However, while attempting to do so, the Avengers will encounter the Leader and his newly formed Cabal. The second of the back-to-back episodes, on the other hand, will feature the Black Panther forming a new team of Avengers in order to defeat the Leader and free the captured original Avengers.

Prior to the premiere of "Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars," though, fans will be treated to six animated shorts that will serve as a prelude to the animated show's latest season. The shorts, which are scheduled for airing beginning June 2, will introduce the new members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Wasp, Ms. Marvel, Vision, and Ant-Man, as their background and superpowers are explored.

While only one animated short (each short to focus on one new Avenger) will be released daily on Disney XD from June 2 until June 7, all six can be readily viewed on the Disney XD App beginning June 2.

"Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars" is based on the 1984 Marvel comic book arc, which is considered to be the first major comic book crossover.