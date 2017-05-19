'Marvel's Inhumans' News, Air Date: First Trailer Previews Maximus' Quest for Power

Marvel fans are anxiously looking forward to "Marvel's Inhumans," the upcoming series focusing on the Royal Family of Attilan that will air on ABC later this year. Teasers have already been put out, and the first trailer was recently screened at the network's Upfront.

Facebook/Inhumans'Marvel's Inhumans' will premiere in IMAX theaters in September.

According to Comicbook.com, some people were fortunate enough to get a first look at the trailer at the recent event. The trailer has yet to be released to the viewing public, but it is expected to drop soon.

The publication gives a detailed description of what takes place in the trailer, though. The same voiceover from Iwan Rheon's Maximus from the first teaser is also present in the trailer.

"Are we supposed to follow our king and remain as silent as he is?" Maximus questions.

The trailer gives a clear image of what Maximus' relationship is with his ruling brother, Black Bolt (Anson Mount). Maximus has a very different idea of how to rule and it is already known that he hungers for the title of king. Based on the publication's description, it seems that Maximus will stage a coup against Black Bolt, taking power for himself. Black Bolt, on the other hand, travels to Earth.

Maximus does not care that he is committing a form of treason. "What I'm talking about is freedom," he says in the teaser. "Freedom for all Inhumans."

A first look photo of the cast was exclusively released by Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. It sees the six main characters in costume. Some fans were not blown away by the costumes, though, with some commenting that the costumes looked amateur.

The media outlet also spoke to showrunner Scott Buck about the upcoming series. Buck revealed that "Marvel's Inhumans" will feature both fantastical elements and a sense of reality. And while Maximus is depicted as the show's antagonist, Buck believes that there is more to him than meets the eye.

"I think our Maximus is a different, more complicated, more real, more compelling version of Maximus that has been seen in most of the comics, and it's just because we have the opportunity to do so much more on the screen than you would in a comic book," he said.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will premiere its first two episodes in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1, followed by an ABC release in the fall.

Watch the teaser below: