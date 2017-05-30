Marvel's 'Inhumans' News: Filming for Final Episode Wraps Up Soon

The principal photography for the debut season of Marvel's "Inhumans" will wrap up soon as filming for the eighth episode of the series kicks off this week. The upcoming series will continue ABC's tradition of high-quality television shows, with its scenes set in picturesque locations.

Marvel/ABCThe promotional banner for "The Inhumans"

The official Twitter account of Reel News Hawaii recently posted that filming for the end of the seventh episode of the series was completed before the Memorial Day weekend. The scenes were particularly shot in military battery tunnels in Aikahi, Kailua.

Now that the filming for the penultimate episode has already been completed, filming for the eighth episode is finally set to begin. Directed by veteran Marvel director Billy Gierhart, the final episode of the upcoming series is expected to be completed by June 8. Gierhart was also one of the directors of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Marvel's "Inhumans" is seen to be a vehicle through which Marvel may continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Rumor has it that if the ratings for the upcoming "Inhumans" TV show warrants it, Marvel might come up with a film adaptation of the series.

Previously, Marvel released the first trailer for "Inhumans" and it featured images and some pieces of footage from the series. The studio also dropped a short logo teaser of the series during the IMAX screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy 2."

Although details about the upcoming series remain scarce, its concept is already pretty clear. Fans of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." must be familiar with the "Inhumans" concept since the superhuman species have already appeared on the ABC series. They were created out of a Kree experimentation on humans. Originally, they appeared as humans but eventually came in contact with a substance known as terrigen. The substance triggered a biological reaction among them and took the wraps off of their inhuman abilities.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Marvel's "Inhumans" is set to premiere on Sept. 1 in IMAX theaters, while the full series will air Friday nights starting in the fall on ABC.