'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Gameplay News: PC Version Gets No-Limit Frame Rate; New Trailer Teases Link to Trilogy

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ahead of "Mass Effect: Andromeda's" launch, developers release more details about the game, including some information about the uncapped frame rate of its PC version. Meanwhile, some reports noticed that the latest trailer hints of the game's link to the original "Mass Effect" trilogy.

Mass Effect official website'Mass Effect: Andromeda' will be released in North America on March 21

Dual Shockers reports that the developer included an option for PC players to play with an unlocked frame rate. However, there is good and bad news for the PC version.

This feature is as promised by "Mass Effect: Andromeda's" developer, BioWare. It can be recalled that earlier this month, BioWare's general manager Aaryn Flynn addressed a fan over at NeoGAF, saying, "Mass Effect: Andromeda is running at 1800p with checkerboard rendering on PS4 Pro ... Last I checked, we were like other Frostbite games on PS4 and XBox One - 1080p and 900p respectively. All are at 30 fps. PC has uncapped framerate."

However, there is also bad news for PC players looking forward to getting "Mass Effect: Andromeda." While an unlocked framerate is a plus, PC users will not be able to play against or with their friends who are using consoles since the cross-platform multiplayer will not be available upon release. And according to game producer Fernando Melo, it looks like a cross-platform multiplayer option is not on their to-do list either.

On the other hand, a recent trailer was spotted with some clear connection to the original "Mass Effect" trilogy. PC Gamer reported that the new trailer introduced a vital character in the game named Cora Harper. Now, "Mass Effect" players would know that the surname Harper is not new to the franchise.

It can be recalled that another important character in the trilogy carried the same surname: Jack Harper. He was also widely known as The Illusive Man, leader of the human-survivalist paramilitary group called Cerberus.

PC Gamer notes that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is set several hundred years after the time of "Mass Effect 3." However, it can also be recalled that the mission to Andromeda were initiated in "Mass Effect 2." Given the timing, Cora is highly speculated to be Jack's possible daughter or someone directly related to him.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be released on March 21 in the United States and on March 23 in Europe.