'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: Story DLC Possibility; Next Game Patch in the Works

It looks like BioWare has provided a clue as to what to expect in the next story downloadable content (DLC) coming to "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

(Photo: BioWare)A screenshot of "Mass Effect Andromeda."

This piece of information comes at the end of the game so those who have finished the single-player campaign of the shooter might already have an idea.

The following will include a discussion of the plot details of "Mass Effect: Andromeda." Read at your own discretion.

As "Mass Effect: Andromeda" players moved forward in the space shooter, the quarian ark was merely mentioned but was not actually shown.

Not much is known about the ark except that it was designed to carry drell, hanar, elcor and volus. At the end of the game, the Pathfinder is warned by someone via an undetectable transmission to stay away from it at all costs.

The message Ryder receives at the end of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" is from the ark itself and that it was a distress call. It is speculated that the quarian ark is under attack.

This loose end is expected to be dealt with by a "Mass Effect: Andromeda" story DLC. BioWare appears to have paved the way for a new tale to tell and for a brand-new mission for players to take on.

Games believe that the developer must have a reason for putting this cliffhanger at the end of the game. This led to speculations that the rest of the story will be revealed in a DLC.

Additionally, the quarians have always been expected to appear in "Mass Effect: Andromeda." They are nowhere to be seen all throughout. However, this purported DLC might finally bring them to the fold.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. BioWare is currently working on patches for the single-player and the multiplayer campaign of the game though.

When asked on Twitter by a fan, "Mass Effect" producer Michael Gamble replied, "Working on the next one as we speak. Saltiness will neither rush nor slow progress."