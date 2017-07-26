Mazda CX-8 News: Everything to Know About the Dynamic SUV

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo Mazda CX-8 is powered by a 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel engine.

For people with families and children, buying a supercar might not be an eligible option. Considering that it often fits a maximum of two people, many might turn to an SUV instead. To respond to the growing demand for it, Mazda has recently unveiled its newest flagship SUV, the Mazda CX-8, and if the pictures are anything to go by, the SUV is definitely classy and functional.

According to reports, the Mazda CX-8 is a little smaller and more dynamic-styled, three-rowed SUV than the Mazda CX-9. The CX-8 is approximately 193 inches long, 72.4 inches wide and 68 inches tall, making it 6.9 inches shorter, 4.9 inches narrower, and 0.7 inches lower than the CX-9. So far, the automobile giant has only confirmed the vehicle in Japan, with the rest of the world waiting for official word on when they can get to see the company's upcoming SUV.

Under the hood, the Mazda CX-8 packs 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel engine that can deliver 173 horsepower and a 310 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, reports also reveal that the Mazda CX-8 will be available with a six or seven-passenger car seat configuration. This makes it more versatile than the CX-9, which only comes with a seven-seater variant. Coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission, the Mazda CX-8 is expected to pack both performance and class.

The teaser photos reveal another interesting feature: the second row cabin has three seats that are divided by a center console that offers accessibility and storage. This matters especially for families as it ensures that everyone has a place to put their things in without risking spillage or breakage.

Fans have not been made aware of more details about Mazda's newest SUV, but they expect to hear more in the upcoming Tokyo auto show. For now, they can spend the waiting time nitpicking what Mazda has already released.