McDonald's Customer Calls 911 to Complain About McNuggets Taking Too Long

A customer of a McDonald's in Texas caused a commotion after complaining about her order of McNuggets taking too long, which ended up involving authorities who were contacted via the 911 hotline.

A woman from Waco, Texas ordered at a McDonald's drive-thru last Friday night and ended up complaining about her order of McNuggets taking too long to be delivered, PEOPLE reported.

The woman, after complaining that her order was taking too long, demanded that she get the McNuggets for fee, according to Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton in a statement that he gave to the Associated Press (via the PEOPLE report).

However, it appears that the McDonald's store refused her request because the customer became angry and caused a scene while cars were piling up behind her car at the drive-thru.

An employee of the fast food chain called 911 to help their situation with the angry customer. By the time police authorities of Waco arrived, the angry woman herself was already calling 911 to complain against the McDonald's store.

Swanton shared the incident on the Waco Police Department Facebook page, starting with the caption, "Yes it happens!! We actually had the chicken nugget call last night!"

"Officers called to a restaurant drive-thru because a customer was mad her nuggets didn't get cooked quick enough and why she couldn't get them for free. Yes we went on this call. No...she did not get them for free. Yes we actually tied up two officers on this call," the post continued.

Unfortunately for the angry customer, the management of the McDonald's store decided to return her money without giving her any of her orders, KWTX reported. Then, Waco authorities assisted the angry customer out of the McDonald's store.

Swanton added, "We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough."