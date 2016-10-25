Meghan Markle Makeup Artist Reveals Beauty Products That Prince Harry's Girlfriend Loves to Use

"Suits" star Meghan Markle's looks could have been a huge part of the success of the legal series, and now the 35-year-old has captured Prince Harry's heat and their romantic relationship has been confirmed as far back as November last year. What could be the secret to the actress' beauty? Thanks to her make-up artist, women everywhere can now replicate the Meghan Markle look as Min Min Ma reveals Meghan's beauty essentials.

(Photo: Facebook/SUITSonUSA)A promo image and birthday greeting for Meghan Markle, star of "Suits" on the show's official Facebook page on the date of Markle's birthday, August 4, 2016.

Min Min Ma, make-up artist to Meghan Markle, talked about the beauty products she uses to give Meghan her trademark look in an interview with E! earlier this month. The artist shared her secrets for Meghan's glowing skin and smoky eyes as Ma describes her go-to look for the actress.

"A sun-kissed complexion, soft smoky eyes in bronzy, earthy tones and soft nude pink/coral lips," said Ma, using a variety of products to achieve the effect.

Meghan can be particular about her skin, as she revealed once to Allure magazine. Meghan said, "To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed, and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot," she said, preferring her natural look. "For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: 'A face without freckles is a night without stars,'" Markle went on to say.

Ma keeps this in mind, as she said "Meghan has naturally gorgeous skin, so I did light skin makeup to ensure her freckles remained visible and [used] a bit of under-eye concealer," Min Min said, adding, "I used as little face powder as [possible] to ensure her skin was looking glowy."

Ma uses a range of products, starting with a touch of Arromessence's Rose D'Orient Soothing Oil Serum, according to Hello Magazine. Tired lines are smoothed away with a G.M. Collin Instant Radiance Anti-Aging Eye Patch, which takes effect while Ma applies DECLÉOR Aroma Nutrition Nourishing Rich Body Cream on Markle's legs to achieve a "glowy effect."

After this preparation, Min Min uses Chanel VitaLumière Aqua as her usual foundation for the actress, highlighting with a Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat coverage stick for a visibly glowing finish.