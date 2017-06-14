Megyn Kelly News: Host Defends Interview with Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Megyn Kelly has defended her interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after receiving backlash from the public about the segment.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidMegyn Kelly defends her interview with Alex Jones.

Kelly, a new addition to NBC, had an interview with Jones, a radio host, conspiracy theorist, and owner of the website "Infowars."

The interview is scheduled to air on her new segment on Sunday, June 18, which coincides with Father's Day, NBC reported.

After releasing a preview of the interview, a backlash against Kelly and Jones ensued. In the interview, the conspiracy theorist revealed his beliefs that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was a hoax.

The controversy sparked intense negative feedback from the public, which pushed one of NBC's major advertisers, JP Morgan, to back away from the network to avoid any association with Kelly's interview with Jones, Fox News reported.

Jones is known for posting conspiracy theories without evidence on his website. One of his conspiracy theories is that the 9/11 attack was an "inside job." His view that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was just a hoax angered many. Twenty students and six adults were killed in the shooting.

Some of those who reacted to Kelly's interview were the family of Victoria Soto, a teacher who was killed in the attack at Sandy Hook. They posted a message for Kelly on Facebook.

"We are greatly disappointed in your decision to give Alex Jones airtime. Alex and his followers have done nothing but make our lives a living hell for the last 4 1/2 years. Every family picture has been stolen, dissected, & analyzed with complete falsehoods," the post said.

However, Kelly has continued to defend her interview with Jones, while trying to sympathize with the families that were affected by the conspiracy theories presented.

"I find that Alex Jones's suggestion that Sandy Hook was 'a hoax' as personally revolting as every other rational person does," Kelly's statement on Twitter reads.

The journalist added, "Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light – as journalists are supposed to do – ... to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity."