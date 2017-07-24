Melania Trump Net Worth: How Much Did US First Lady Earn From Modeling Career, Businesses?

Melania Trump had a career as a model prior to her marriage to U.S. President Donald Trump. While everyone knows Trump as a bona fide billionaire, just how much is his wife worth?

Reuters/Carlos Barria First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2017.

Trump was born in Sevnica, in the Socialist Republic of Yugoslavia in 1970, making her the first and only first lady to be born in a communist country.

Born as Melania Knav, Trump started her modeling career at an early age. At 5 years old, she was already posing for a Slovenian fashion photographer and at age 18, she was signed by an Italian modeling agency.

Prior to that, Trump studied architecture and design at the University of Ljubljana. Trump is also well-versed in five languages: English, French, Serbian, German and her native language, Slovene.

It was while she was working in Italy that she would change her last name to "Knauss," a name she would take to New York in 1996 where she appeared on the cover of New York Magazine. The model soon made a name for herself and appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and GQ.

Two years after her move to the Big Apple, she met Donald Trump. The two started dating and eventually married in 2005. Their only child, Barron, was born the following year.

When her modeling career started to slow down, Trump entered the business scene and released the Melania Timepieces and Jewelry Collection on QVC. She also started a skin care line called Melania by Melania Trump. According to Express UK, the U.S. first lady is still listed as the CEO of Melania Marks Accessories Member Corp.

So how much is Melania Trump's net worth? Well, Celebrity Net Worth reported that she is worth at least $50 million brought upon by her modeling career, celebrity status endorsements and businesses.