Melania Trump News: First Lady Accused of Copying Michelle Obama in Twitter Post

Melania Trump has been accused of copying Michelle Obama in one of her social media posts.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst President Donald Trump (L) is introduced by first lady Melania.

The first lady responded to the violence that resulted from the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia by sharing a message that condemns the use of force on Twitter.

"Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville," said Trump in her tweet.

Although inspiring, many were quick to notice that it is too similar to one of Obama's statements from her speech last year, IBTimes noted.

Several people on Twitter started talking about how Trump was copying the former first lady. Some of them even called out how ironic it was for Trump to talk about stopping the violence when the incident she was referring to strongly relates to her husband, President Donald J. Trump, who appears to be supporting the white nationalists.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Trump is accused of plagiarizing Obama's speeches.

At the opening night of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Trump delivered a speech that was very similar to the one Obama gave at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

Trump's speech had an entire paragraph that was strikingly similar to Obama's. In that part of the speech, the current first lady talked about how she was raised by her parents with great values of working hard and keeping commitments, which the former first lady also talked about the year before.

"Because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them," reads the part of Trump's speech that is similar to Obama's statements.

However, there is no way to confirm whether Trump did copy Obama in her speeches, but people will still continue to call out the first lady for appearing to plagiarize the person she replaced in the White House.