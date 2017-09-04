Melania Trump Wears $1590 Ralph Lauren Dress, Stilettos in 2nd Texas Visit

REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS The US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on their way to visit Houston, Texas for the second time.

The United States First Lady Melania Trump once again gained a lot of criticisms after wearing an expensive dress and a pair of high-heeled stilettos during her second visit to the hurricane-stricken city of Houston with her husband, President Donald Trump.

The presidential couple was spotted leaving Washington D.C. on Saturday morning through the Andrews Air Force Base to leave for Houston. While the first lady showed that she can do her duty in style, some netizens were not happy to see her flaunt her costly fashion sense in the middle of a crisis.

According to reports, the first lady wore a Ralph Lauren safari shirtdress on the way to the helicopter that will bring them to Houston. While this was the second time that the former fashion model wore the said dress, it was reportedly worth $1,590 which made her critics believe that she was being insensitive for wearing it.

Mrs. Trump also paired the shirtdress with a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps worth $650. This is not the first time that the 47-year-old mother of one was criticized for wearing heels on the way to a flood-stricken area.

Melania Trump sticks with heels in departing to tour Hurricane Harvey damage @USATODAY https://t.co/ASTxLTdwGB — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) September 3, 2017

During their first visit to Texas to check out the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey in the state, netizens were debating whether her wardrobe of choice can be considered as an appropriate get-up to wear when facing the victims of the huge storm that devastated the entire state.

However, one of President Trump's most outspoken critics Trevor Noah from the Daily Show defended the first lady's chosen wardrobe.

"Here's the thing, I don't know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they're on their way to help people," the TV host stated as reported by Inside Edition. "Who cares? Look at the pope, you see how he dresses? All white. He looks like he's going to a P Diddy party. But we don't say, 'Hey he can't go out helping people dressed like that.'"

Represantatives of the first lady have yet to comment about her recent fashion statements.