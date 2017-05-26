Memorial Day 2017: Are Banks Open?

Memorial Day is a national holiday celebrated annually in the United States to commemorate the heroism of the brave American soldiers who died for their country during the Civil War. Since this holiday is celebrated every last Monday of May, this year, Memorial Day falls on May 29.

(Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)A member of the Boy Scouts of America holds flags to be placed at graves at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, May 23, 2015. The annual "Flags-In" ceremony is held ahead of Memorial Day to honor the nation's fallen members of the military.

Although Memorial Day essentially does not have anything to do with summer, some people take this holiday as the start of the season, thanks to its timing. Prior to the official holiday on Monday, Americans kick off the annual celebration with the Memorial Day weekend, which starts on the Saturday prior to Memorial Day. This 2017, the Memorial Day weekend officially starts on Saturday, May 27.

Since Memorial Day is considered a federal holiday, Americans should expect government offices to be closed for the day. Hence, they should not expect to receive any mail from any of these offices, including the Social Security Administration. Many banks will also not operate on Memorial Day as their way of honoring the tradition.

Financial institutions that will be closed on Monday, May 29, include the Bank of America, Bank of the West, BBVA Compass Bank, BB&T, BMO Harris Bank, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Comerica Bank, Fifth Third Bank, HSBC Bank, Huntington Bank, Huntington State Bank, Key Bank, M&T Bank, People's United Bank, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, Santander Bank, Sun Trust Bank, TD Bank, Union Bank, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Although these banks will be closed on Memorial Day, people who need to do easy transactions can still do so by accessing outdoor ATMs or by online banking. On the other hand, those who need over-the-counter transactions may want to visit their local banks before this week ends so they can accomplish everything before Memorial Day comes on Monday. The same goes for those who have some business with their local government offices.