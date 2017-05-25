Memorial Day 2017: Will Walmart, Target, Best Buy be open?

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and people are gearing up to take advantage of the holiday to go shopping, especially in stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

The question is: Will these stores be open?

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Walmart, Target, and Best Buy stores are open on Memorial Day, May 29. In fact, shopping malls are open on the said holiday, as well as most restaurants, stores, bars and clubs, movie theaters, and pharmacies. However, these may be operating with fewer hours, following their holiday schedules.

Walmart is open every day, except on Christmas Day. Target and Best Buy are also closed on Christmas Day, as well as during Easter Sunday. As for the operating hours of these establishments, shoppers are advised to contact the stores near them for a confirmation.

On the other hand, establishments that will be closed on Memorial Day include all government offices, banks, schools, and the post office (USPS).

For those who would like to take advantage of the holiday to do some rounds of shopping, Best Buy is having a Memorial Day sale on appliances and gadgets. Shoppers can purchase refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, laptops, speakers, cameras, and many more, for a fraction of their prices.

According to Talk Radio 1170, Memorial Day weekend is the best time to shop for appliances as it is the time when these have the biggest markdowns. Other must-buy during the holiday include home goods, beds, and mattresses.

For those who need their dose of retail therapy, Glamour has listed down the "best Memorial Day sales" happening this weekend.

Brands like Ash, Cotton On, French Connection, Katy Perry Footwear, and My Theresa are offering 30 percent off on selected items. Meanwhile, shoppers can enjoy 50 percent off when they shop at Barney's, Cratejoy, Guess, Net-A-Porter, Urban Outfitters, and Marciano. A wider list of sales and markdowns are listed on the said website.