Mercedes-AMG Project One Release Date, Specs News: Innovative Powertrain Unveiled

There's a lot of anticipation for the Mercedes-AMG Project One given that it will have a Formula One engine that delivers 1,000 horsepower. Recently, the automaker revealed more information about the hybrid hypercar's drivetrain.

Mercedes-AMGA teaser image for the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

At Nürburgring 24 Hours over the weekend, AMG released a scale display of the Project One's drivetrain. Aside from previewing the Project One's impressive powertrain layout underneath its carbon fiber chassis, Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers also revealed some details about the technical specifications of Project One.

Based on what was revealed, the Project One's 1.6-liter V6 engine will be able to deliver 750 horsepower. It is also nearly identical to the W08 EQ Power+ race car currently used by Mercedes-AMG for Formula One. However, it is only capable of reaching 11,000 rotations per minute (rpm) which is lower than the race car's 14,500 rpm. This difference is due to Project One being a street-legal car, in order to maximize its usability on the road.

Meanwhile, the remaining 250 horsepower will be provided by four electric motors that are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Two 161-horsepower motors deliver power to the front wheels while the 107-horsepower motor at the rear powers the turbocharger. The other rear motor connects to the engine via the crankshaft.

The Mercedes-AMG Project One will be able to deliver an all-electric driving range of 16 miles. Other notable features include an adjustable suspension, an eight-speed automated manual gearbox and a left-hand drive system. The hybrid hyper car also claims an impressive total thermal efficiency of 43 percent.

Only 275 units will be produced. Each unit will cost about $2.54 million. However, by the time the Mercedes-AMG Project One breaks cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, all units will have been sold already. Nevertheless, car enthusiasts will still be able to appreciate all the innovative technologies of Mercedes-AMG's supercar.