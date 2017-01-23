Mercedes-AMG Project One Release Date, Specs Rumors: Hypercar's Design Previewed by Render? Debut All Set for September

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is a lot of anticipation brewing for Mercedes-AMG's new hypercar, codenamed Project One, as Daimler AG has confirmed that it will be the first street legal car equipped with a Formula One engine. Unfortunately, the German automaker is keeping the details about the hypercar under wraps until it is unveiled later this year. In the meantime, car enthusiasts have been containing their excitement by guessing the forthcoming vehicle design and specs.

Mercedes-AMGA teaser image for the Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.

Recently, designer Jan Peisert revealed his vision of how the Project One hypercar might look like based on the two teaser images previously released by Mercedes. The render is said to be based on a Mercedes-AMG GT S that has been infused with elements from the Mercedes-AMG Gran Turismo, the Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion concept and the Audi Le Mans racing car.

While Peisert's creation is pretty spectacular in its own right, there's no guarantee that it accurately represents the Project One's design. However, if there's a chance that the render comes close to what Mercedes-AMG is cooking up, then Project One will be stunning as it is powerful.

The upcoming two-seat hypercar will be powered by a Formula One hybrid powertrain with a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine that delivers a whopping 1,000 horsepower. It is the same engine that was used by the Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid that was driven by Nico Rosenberg and Lewis Hamilton during the 2016 Formula One season. Of course, the powertrain will be slightly modified to ensure usability outside the race track.

In an interview with TopGear.com, Daimler AG CEO Dr. Dieter Zetsche revealed that the Project One hypercar will have a lower compression ratio wherein revs will be downgraded to idle speed — about 1,200 revolutions per minute (rpm) compared with the 4,000 rpm of the Formula One car. The street legal hypercar will be given a different-size battery and a bespoke gearbox.

Zetsche also supposes that Project One will be able to achieve an all-electric range of about 15.5 miles.

The Project One hypercar will be arriving as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of AMG, the high-performance division of Mercedes-Benz. Only 300 examples will be made and it is expected that the hypercar will be completely sold out even before it launches in the market sometime in late 2018 or early 2019.

The Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar will make its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.