'Metal Gear Solid' Movie News: Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts Offers Details About Upcoming Film

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts recently caught up with Den of Geek and he revealed more information about the anticipated film adaptation. The director explained that he is not diving into the story thinking about the film's budget and rating. Instead, Vogt-Roberts wants to write the most accurate story first before worrying about budgetary concerns.

"Right now what we're trying to write is the craziest, punk rock, Kojima, rock and roll, like 'holy sh*t they're going to try to make that movie that does this in that many time periods?!' Like it's special," he stated.

Considering the popularity of the "Metal Gear Solid" game franchise, the movie version will have to be very good to win over its loyal fans. Vogt-Roberts revealed that he is confident in his plans for the film.

"Whether we can execute on that script, whether we can get it made, who knows. But right now, I truly believe that the target is in the right direction, and so we'll see what happens from there," he added.

Screen Rant points out that Vogt-Roberts was initially tapped to direct "Metal Gear Solid" back in 2014. Unfortunately, the project did not begin right away. Shortly after signing a deal with the film, he directed the Warner Bros. fantasy science fiction movie "Kong: Skull Island."

Reports note that in May, the filmmaker discussed about how he came up with a Metal Gear crash course for potential writers. Although Vogt-Roberts' latest update gave fans an insight into where he wants to take the movie, there is still a lot of work to be done before his idea becomes a reality. After all, "Metal Gear Solid" has been in different stages of preproduction since it was announced.

A premiere date for "Metal Gear Solid" has yet to be announced.